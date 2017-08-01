UPDATE 1-Two HNA deals hit hurdles as China tightens scrutiny - sources

* HNA having trouble taking money out of China

* Deal for International Currency Exchange delayed

* Tender for stake in Sweden's Rezidor Hotel Group postponed

* China has cracked down on capital outflows for overseas deals (Adds details of deals, hurdles facing HNA)

By Julie Zhu and Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - At least two of HNA Group's overseas deals have hit a hurdle as the Chinese conglomerate struggles to take money out of China amid a crackdown by Beijing on capital outflows to fund acquisitions it sees as risky, said four people familiar with the process.

The two pending deals hit by the regulatory crackdown on transferring money outside China are HNA's announced acquisition of the London-based International Currency Exchange (ICE) for about 200 million pounds ($264.36 million) and a mandatory tender offer to buy a larger stake in a Swedish hotel group, the people said.

HNA Tourism, a unit that specializes in air travel, tourism, and hospitality management, said in April 2016 that it had agreed to buy ICE, one of the world's largest foreign exchange retailers, as part of a European investment spree aimed at expanding its business. (reut.rs/2vhtOzi)

The deal was expected to be completed in April this year, but HNA Tourism has for months been facing roadblocks in obtaining Chinese regulatory approval to move capital offshore to finance the relatively small takeover, said one person with direct knowledge of the matter.

"There was no capital outflow restrictions when the deal was announced," a second source added, referring to the ICE deal. But, the source added, "HNA had to file for regulatory approval when the capital control rules came out, which takes time."

China started gradually tightening capital outflows in the second half of last year, slowing the hectic pace of dealmaking by domestic companies looking to scoop up overseas assets ranging from movie studios to football clubs.

An acquisition transaction usually takes six months to a year to close. China's largest overseas acquisition - ChemChina's $43 billion purchase of Syngenta AG, took about a year and a half to clear all regulatory hurdles.

Smaller deals usually close more quickly than large ones.

But HNA, which last year completed a $6.5 billion purchase of a stake in Hilton Hotels, may need to wait till the end of this year to close the ICE transaction due to the capital controls, said the two sources.

In the other deal, HNA has postponed the mandatory tender offer for acquiring all outstanding shares in Sweden's Rezidor Hotel Group AB until September, according to two other people familiar with the deal and an announcement document from its unit HNA Sweden Hospitality Management AB.

The HNA unit in December announced a mandatory takeover bid for Rezidor, offering 34.86 Swedish crowns ($3.78) per share. That came after HNA Tourism bought 51 percent of Rezidor as part of a deal to buy Carlson Hotels Inc in April last year.

HNA Sweden has not yet obtained all "necessary regulatory, governmental or similar clearances, approvals and decisions" for the settlement of the tender offer, the group unit said in its official tender notice in June, reviewed by Reuters.

Two of the sources familiar with the Rezidor deal said the regulatory and government clearance mainly referred to HNA's inability to take its capital outside China to fund the transaction.

In case HNA is not able to complete the tender offer for all the remaining outstanding shares of Rezidor, its holding of a little more than half of the Swedish hotel group would also be subject to review in line with local regulations, one of the sources said.

HNA, HNA Tourism, ICE and the Swedish hotel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Julie Zhu, Sumeet Chatterjee and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Yan Jiang and Chien Mi Wong of Basis Point/LPC; Editing by Philip McClellan)