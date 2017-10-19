FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank warns against "Minsky Moment" due to excessive optimism
October 19, 2017 / 4:22 AM / 3 days ago

China c.bank warns against "Minsky Moment" due to excessive optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China will fend off risks from excessive optimism that could lead to a “Minsky Moment”, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Thursday, adding that corporate debt levels are relatively high and household debt is rising too quickly.

A Minsky Moment is a sudden collapse of asset prices after a long period of growth, sparked by debt or currency pressures. The theory is named after economist Hyman Minsky.

China will control risks from sudden adjustments to asset bubbles and will seriously deal with disguised debt of local government financing vehicles, Zhou said.

The People’s Bank of China governor was speaking on the sidelines of China’s 19th Communist Party congress.

Reporting by Min Zhang, John Ruwitch and Matthew Miller; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
