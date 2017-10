BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China’s movie box office revenue is expected to reach 55 billion yuan ($8.31 billion) in 2017, the media regulator said on Friday.

Zhang Hongsen, Vice Minister of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television made the comment on the sidelines of China’s 19th party congress. ($1 = 6.6152 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Pei Li and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)