FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai party chief: Controlling risk is a precondition for finance reform
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 10:09 AM / in 2 days

Shanghai party chief: Controlling risk is a precondition for finance reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Reform and development of finance in China must take place “on the conditions that risks can be controlled”, Shanghai Communist Party chief Han Zheng said on Thursday.

Han’s remarks came in response to a question on long-standing plans to turn Shanghai into an international financial center on the sidelines of the 19th China Communist Party Congress.

China’s top financial regulators have said in recent days they will continue pushing for greater market-oriented reform, but at the same time have vowed to ensure stability and fend off potential risks such as volatility in cross-border capital flows. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.