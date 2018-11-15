Basic Materials
Antofagasta board has approved expansion of Los Pelambres copper mine - CEO

SHANGHAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Chilean miner Antofagasta has approved an expansion of the company’s flagship Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile, Chief Executive Ivan Arriagada told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

The expansion will see the London-listed company produce 60,000 tonnes per year of incremental refined copper equivalent over the first 15 years, lifting the mine’s output for the first time in over a decade, Arriagada said. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

