China's March refined copper output rises as demand recovers - Antaike

BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) -

* China’s refined copper cathode output rose 2.6% month-on-month to 665,000 tonnes in March, research house Antaike said on Thursday, as recovering demand from downstream users and higher treatment charges lifted operating rates

* The total, based on a survey of 22 copper smelters accounting for 80% of Chinese capacity, came in below Antaike’s earlier forecast of 690,000 tonnes for March and was down 5.9% year-on-year

* The coronavirus outbreak and maintenance at some smelters is still impacting production but problems selling byproduct sulphuric acid, which clogged up storage space and earlier forced output cuts, have eased, Antaike said

* Higher treatment charges for processing copper concentrate AM-CN-CUCONC, a key source of revenue, of more than $70 a tonne also alleviated some pressure on smelters, it added

* Antaike sees April cathode production rising to around 680,000 tonnes on recovering acid sales but said virus-related disruption to concentrate shipments from overseas was expected to have an impact in May (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly. Editing by Jane Merriman)