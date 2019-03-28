UPDATE 1-China copper smelters lower Q2 TC/RC floor by more than 20 pct - sources

* Q2 TC/RC floor set at $73 a tonne/7.3 cents a pound - sources

* Rates are lowest in Reuters records going back to 2015

* Sharp drop comes as China smelters expand, mine supply disrupted (Adds background, milestone)

By Tom Daly

BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - China’s top copper smelters on Thursday lowered their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for the second quarter of 2019 by more than 20 percent, according to two smelter sources with knowledge of the matter.

At a meeting in Shanghai, the 10-member China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) set the TC floor for the second quarter at $73 per tonne and the RC floor at 7.3 cents per pound, according to the sources with smelters on the purchase team. The sources declined to be identified because the content of the meeting was private.

The second-quarter floor is down from $92 per tonne and 9.2 cents per pound in the first quarter, and represents the lowest minimum charges since at least 2015. The CSPT set no floor in the third quarter of 2018.

Copper miners pay TC/RCs to the smelters to process their ore into refined metal and CSPT members are supposed to adhere to the floor in any spot processing deals.

An annual TC/RC benchmark agreed by both sides, which is referenced in miner-smelter contracts worldwide, was set last November at $80.80 a tonne and 8.08 cents a pound for 2019.

Lower minimum charges for processing indicate a tighter copper concentrate market.

Spot TC/RCs have fallen sharply in 2019 as smelting capacity grows in China, the world’s biggest copper consumer, and competition for copper concentrate supply increases. China’s imports of copper concentrate tied the record monthly high in February.

Chinese smelters are set to add another 950,000 tonnes of copper smelting capacity this year, according to a 2018 forecast by research house Antaike.

Meanwhile, mine disruption in South America, including at Chinese miner MMG’s Las Bambas project in Peru, and a steep plunge in exports from Indonesia’s Grasberg mine has also affected supply.

The CSPT, whose members include Jiangxi Copper Co and Tongling Nonferrous Metal Group, meets every three months to set the floor TC/RCs.