March 22, 2018 / 4:18 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

China's ethanol output expected to increase by up to 500,000 T in 2018 -SDIC exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) -

* China’s ethanol output expected to increase by up to 500,000 tonnes in 2018, said Zhang Guogang, a strategy development manager with State Development & Investment Corporation(SDIC), at an industry conference in Guangzhou on Thursday

* State grain trading house COFCO is currently China’s top ethanol producer but SDIC plans to be market leader within five years, the company’s chairman has said

* SDIC is aiming to produce 4 million to 5 million tonnes of ethanol a year in the next three to five years, a company official said last October

* China said last year it will roll out gasoline with a 10 percent ethanol content in 2020 to boost demand for excess corn stocks and clean up choking smog (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue)

