December 2, 2019 / 9:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Former China energy administration chief Bekri jailed for life - court

BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Former head of China’s National Energy Administration Nur Bekri has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes, China’s Supreme People’s Court said on Monday.

The court said in a statement published on Chinese social media platform Weibo that Bekri confessed his crimes while on trial.

Bekri, once one of the highest-ranking ethnic Uighur officials in China, was accused by the anti-corruption body of receiving bribes and demanding provision of luxury sedans and chauffeur services for his family members.

Reporting by Se Young Lee and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Edmund Blair

