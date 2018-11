BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chinese prosecutors will arrest former China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd chairman Lai Xiaomin, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The report did not provide further details including what he may be charged with. Lai, former party boss and chairman of one of China’s largest financial asset management firms, has been under investigation since April. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)