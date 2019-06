BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - The head of the Shanghai branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd is under investigation for “suspected serious disciplinary violations”, China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement.

The CCDI said on its website that Gu Guoming, head of the branch, is under investigation, but did not provide any details. (Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Min Zhang in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)