April 17, 2018 / 12:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Huarong Asset Management chairman probed for possible disciplinary violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - China’s graft buster said on Tuesday it is investigating the chairman of Huarong Asset Management, one of China’s biggest financial asset management firms in terms of total assets, for disciplinary violations.

“Huarong Asset Management CO Ltd’s party secretary and chairman Lai Xiaomin is being investigated for alleged serious disciplinary violations,” the Communist Party’s graft buster, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), said in a statement on its website www.ccdi.gov.cn.

The CCDI did not elaborate and Huarong Asset Management was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE, Meg Shen in HONG KONG and Zhang Shu in BEIJING; editing by Louise Heavens)

