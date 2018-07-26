FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
July 26, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Former Sinopec chairman sentenced to 16 years in prison for graft - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) -

* Former chairman of China’s state-owned oil company Sinopec Corp , Su Shulin, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for graft, state media The People’s Daily reported on Thursday citing the Shanghai Second Intermediate Court

* Su was appointed as governor of Fujian, one of the country’s wealthiest provinces on the coast across from Taiwan, after his role at Sinopec

* Su was found to illegally accept a total of 36.22 million yuan ($5.34 million) during his work at Sinopec and while governor ($1 = 6.7775 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.