Former Sinopec chairman sentenced to 16 years in prison for graft - state media

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) -

* Former chairman of China’s state-owned oil company Sinopec Corp , Su Shulin, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for graft, state media The People’s Daily reported on Thursday citing the Shanghai Second Intermediate Court

* Su was appointed as governor of Fujian, one of the country’s wealthiest provinces on the coast across from Taiwan, after his role at Sinopec

* Su was found to illegally accept a total of 36.22 million yuan ($5.34 million) during his work at Sinopec and while governor ($1 = 6.7775 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)