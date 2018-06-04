FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 1:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-China bans non-textile companies from buying cotton from state reserves this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add ‘cotton’ to headline)

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) -

* China will from Monday ban non-textile companies from buying cotton from 2017/18 state reserve auctions, the country’s cotton industry website cottonchina.org said on the weekend.

* Companies not using cotton to make textiles will be disqualified from buying from state reserves from now on this year, according to a statement released on the industry website.

* Textile companies can only buy cotton from state reserves for their own use and are banned from reselling, the statement said. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason Editing by Joseph Radford)

