China's Guangzhou cuts gas, water prices to help businesses weather pandemic

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - China’s southern metropolis Guangzhou has cut the prices of natural gas and water for non-residential consumers to help companies amid a recent flare-up of the coronavirus.

Prices for gas and water will be reduced to 90% of their current rates, with natural gas capped at 3.11 yuan ($0.4815) per cubic meters, the city government said on its website on Monday.

The price reduction covers the period from June 1 to the end of December.

Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong province, China’s top province by economic output and population.

The province has been fighting a COVID-19 outbreak since late May as the highly transmissible Delta variant hit, with Guangzhou accounting for 90% of the 168 infections confirmed by early last week.