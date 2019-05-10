Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2019 / 4:35 AM / in an hour

China's 2019/20 soybean output to rise 7.9 percent to 17.27 million tonnes- agriculture ministry

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China’s 2019/20 soybean output is expected to rise 7.9 percent to 17.27 million tonnes, as a national plan to revitalize the domestic sector will push farmers to grow more of the oilseed, the country’s agriculture ministry said on Friday.

China’s 2019/20 soybean consumption was forecast to be 103.56 million tonnes. Soybean ending stocks for the same year will be at a deficit of 1.54 million tonnes, the ministry said in its monthly crop report.

China will import 3 million tonnes of corn in 2019/20, according to the monthly Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.(CASDE)

The ministry also raised its forecast of China’s corn imports for 2018/19 to 2.5 million tonnes, up from the previous month’s forecast of 1.5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below