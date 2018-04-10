FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 3:37 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Impact of tariffs on China soybean supply being closely watched - ag ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - China is still watching for any impact to soybean supplies, after the government warned it would levy a 25 percent tariff on imports of the crop from the United States, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday, the first official comment on the issue.

Current supplies to the world’s top buyer of soy were “basically normal”, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in its monthly crop report, with South America the main supplier to China during the first part of the year.

But further developments and the impact on supplies for the whole year must continue to be monitored, it added.

Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

