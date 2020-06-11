TABLE-China expects corn prices to fall on higher supplies

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China expects corn prices to fall in the second half of the year as supplies increase due to higher imports and sales from state reserves, according to an agriculture ministry report on Thursday. The ministry also lowered its forecast for 2019/20 corn industrial consumption to 82 million tonnes, down 500,000 tonnes from the previous month's estimate, as the operation rate of corn processing companies is expected to fall on rising prices of the grain. Consumption, production, and imports of corn and soybeans in the 2020/21 year remain unchanged, according to the monthly Chinese Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE). Key numbers from the CASDE are below: 2018/2019 2019/2020 June 2019/2020 May 2020/2021 June Percentage Forecast(2019.6) Forecast(2020.5) Forecast(2020.6) change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln 42.13 41.28 41.69 41.69 0.00% hectares) Output (mln tonnes) 257.17 260.77 266.51 266.51 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 4.48 4.00 5.00 5.00 0.00% Consumption (mln 274.78 278.30 285.47 285.47 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln tonnes) 0.02 0.05 0.02 0.02 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) -13.15 -13.58 -13.98 -13.98 0.00% Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln 8.40 9.35 9.60 9.60 0.00% hectares) Output (mln tonnes) 16.00 18.10 18.82 18.82 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 82.61 91.00 93.60 93.60 0.00% Consumption (mln 102.93 107.10 111.12 111.12 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln tonnes) 0.12 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) -4.44 1.85 1.15 1.15 0.00% Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks (mln 7.43 7.21 7.73 7.73 0.00% tonnes) Planted acreage (mln 3.37 3.30 3.21 3.21 0.00% hectares) Output (mln tonnes) 6.04 5.80 5.68 5.68 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 2.03 2.00 2.00 2.00 0.00% Consumption (mln 8.24 7.23 7.80 7.80 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln tonnes) 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.00% Ending Stocks (mln 7.21 7.73 7.57 7.57 0.00% tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln 1.44 1.42 1.45 1.45 0.00% hectares) Cane 1.21 1.19 1.19 1.19 0.00% Beet 0.24 0.23 0.26 0.26 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 10.76 10.41 10.50 10.50 0.00% Cane sugar 9.44 9.02 8.96 8.96 0.00% Beet sugar 1.32 1.39 1.54 1.54 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 3.24 3.04 3.50 3.50 0.00% Consumption (mln 15.20 14.80 15.20 15.20 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln tonnes) 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) -1.40 -1.53 -1.38 -1.38 0.00% Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln tonnes) 25.49 26.43 27.70 27.70 0.00% Soybean oil 14.31 15.80 16.34 16.34 0.00% Rapeseed 5.69 5.07 5.66 5.66 0.00% Peanut oil 3.18 3.21 3.31 3.31 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 8.55 8.35 7.70 7.70 0.00% Palm oil 4.95 4.50 4.20 4.20 0.00% Rapeseed 1.51 1.50 1.40 1.40 0.00% Soybean oil 0.78 0.75 0.70 0.70 0.00% Consumption (mln 33.38 32.56 33.82 33.82 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln tonnes) 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 0.40 1.96 1.32 1.32 0.00% CASDE includes beginning and ending stocks for cotton, which Reuters assumes to include the cotton held by state reserves. Therefore, ending stocks cited in this table are the beginning stocks plus the latest year’s crop and imports, minus consumption and exports. For all other products, CASDE only includes the balance at the end of the crop year. This appears to be the result of the crop output plus imports minus consumption and exports. (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom and Tom Daly; Editing by Aditya Soni)