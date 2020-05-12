TABLE-China sees 2020/21 corn imports at 5 mln tonnes on rising trade with U.S.

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China expects corn imports in the 2020/21 crop year to rise by 25% to 5 million tonnes, showed an agriculture ministry forecast on Tuesday, thanks to attractive import prices and as it implements the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States. The forecast is the first for the upcoming crop year that starts in October issued in the monthly Chinese Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE). Corn consumption is also anticipated to grow slightly as hog production recovers and poultry output is relatively high. Soybean imports in the new crop year are expected to rise by almost 3% to 93.6 million tonnes, despite sluggish demand because of the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to good crushing margins for soymeal producers and on lower imports of rapeseed meal. China, the world's top soybean buyer, brought in 24.51 million tonnes of the product in the first four months of the year. Planted acreage of soybean will rise 2.7% compared with last year, benefitting from government subsidies and surging domestic prices, according to the release, while output will jump almost 4% to nearly 19 million tonnes. Key numbers from the CASDE are below: 2018/2019 2019/2020 April 2019/2020 May 2020/2021 May Percentage Forecast Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln 42.13 41.284 41.28 41.69 0.99% hectares) Output (mln tonnes) 257.17 260.77 260.77 266.51 2.20% Imports (mln tonnes) 4.48 4.00 4.00 5.00 25.00% Consumption (mln 274.78 278.8 278.80 285.47 2.39% tonnes) Exports (mln tonnes) 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.02 -60.00% Balance (mln tonnes) -13.15 -14.08 -14.08 -13.98 -0.71% Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln 8.40 9.35 9.35 9.60 2.67% hectares) Output (mln tonnes) 16.00 18.10 18.10 18.82 3.98% Imports (mln tonnes) 82.61 87.68 91.00 93.60 2.86% Consumption (mln 102.93 105.51 107.10 111.12 3.75% tonnes) Exports (mln tonnes) 0.12 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) -4.44 0.12 1.85 1.15 -37.84% Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks (mln 7.43 7.21 7.21 7.73 7.21% tonnes) Planted acreage (mln 3.37 3.30 3.30 3.21 -2.70% hectares) Output (mln tonnes) 6.04 5.80 5.80 5.68 -2.07% Imports (mln tonnes) 2.03 1.70 2.00 2.00 0.00% Consumption (mln 8.24 7.23 7.23 7.80 7.88% tonnes) Exports (mln tonnes) 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.00% Ending Stocks (mln 7.21 7.43 7.73 7.57 -2.07% tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln 1.44 1.42 1.42 1.45 2.32% hectares) Cane 1.21 1.19 1.19 1.19 0.08% Beet 0.24 0.23 0.23 0.26 13.91% Output (mln tonnes) 10.76 10.40 10.30 10.50 1.94% Cane sugar 9.44 9.01 8.91 8.96 0.56% Beet sugar 1.32 1.39 1.39 1.54 10.79% Imports (mln tonnes) 3.24 3.04 3.04 3.50 15.13% Consumption (mln 15.20 15.20 14.80 15.20 2.70% tonnes) Exports (mln tonnes) 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) -1.39 -1.94 -1.64 -1.38 -15.85% Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln tonnes) 25.49 26.40 26.82 27.70 3.28% Soybean oil 14.31 15.27 15.80 16.34 3.42% Rapeseed 5.69 5.63 5.50 5.66 2.91% Peanut oil 3.18 3.17 3.19 3.31 3.76% Imports (mln tonnes) 8.55 7.88 7.88 7.70 -2.28% Palm oil 4.95 4.40 4.40 4.20 -4.55% Rapeseed 1.51 1.40 1.40 1.40 0.00% Soybean oil 0.78 0.75 0.75 0.70 -6.67% Consumption (mln 33.38 32.43 32.56 33.82 3.87% tonnes) Exports (mln tonnes) 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 0.40 1.57 1.87 1.31 -29.95% CASDE includes beginning and ending stocks for cotton, which Reuters assumes to include the cotton held by state reserves. Therefore, ending stocks cited in this table are the beginning stocks plus the latest year’s crop and imports, minus consumption and exports. For all other products, CASDE only includes the balance at the end of the crop year. This appears to be the result of the crop output plus imports minus consumption and exports. (Reporting by Min Zhang, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton, additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom)