China sets margin, trading limit for yuan crude futures contract

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) -
* The Shanghai International Energy Exchange, or INE, says it has set margins for China’s crude oil futures at 7 percent of contract value
* INE said the up-down trading limits for the crude oil futures would be set at 5 percent, although with the allowed range on launch day to be 10 percent either way
* INE set transaction fees for crude futures at 20 yuan ($3.16) per lot of 1,000 barrels
* China will launch its crude futures contract on March 26
* Currency conversion rates are to be based on the yuan to dollar exchange mid-point from the day before
$1 = 6.3236 Chinese yuan