FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 12, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

China sets margin, trading limit for yuan crude futures contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) -

* The Shanghai International Energy Exchange, or INE, says it has set margins for China’s crude oil futures at 7 percent of contract value

* INE said the up-down trading limits for the crude oil futures would be set at 5 percent, although with the allowed range on launch day to be 10 percent either way

* INE set transaction fees for crude futures at 20 yuan ($3.16) per lot of 1,000 barrels

* China will launch its crude futures contract on March 26

* Currency conversion rates are to be based on the yuan to dollar exchange mid-point from the day before

$1 = 6.3236 Chinese yuan Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.