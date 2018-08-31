FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 7:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Five firms to deliver 601,000 barrels of crude vs Shanghai Sept contracts -sources, data

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Five companies are set to deliver 601,000 bbls of crude oil, worth 292.7 million yuan ($43 million), through the Shanghai International Energy Exchange’s Shanghai September futures contract, according to people familiar with the matter and exchange data.

Deliveries were sent to storage tanks in Zhanjiang, Dalian and Zhoushan, people with direct knowledge of the deliveries said. State-owned Chinaoil, Unipec, CNPC Fuel Oil, Zhenhua and a private firm will participate in deliveries from Sept. 3-7, the people said. ($1 = 6.8300 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

