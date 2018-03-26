Mercuria among international merchants trading China's crude oil futures on launch

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) -

* International trading house Mercuria among the first batch of foreign trading houses active in the morning session of China’s crude futures market

* “Trading went quite smooth, we did arbitrage between the crude futures and other domestic futures products,” said Wang Yang, a derivatives trading assistant with Mercuria

* Mercuria traded several hundred thousand barrels, said another source with direct knowledge of the trading (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Tom Hogue)