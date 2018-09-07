FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sinochem, Yongan Capital buy crude oil against Sept futures delivery - ShFE

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) -

* Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) said Sinochem Energy Technology Corp and Yongan Capital Management were among the firms which purchased crude oil against September contract, the exchange said in a press release

* Yongan Capital, a risk management fund, bought 80 lots or 80,000 barrels in delivery, according to the fund’s general manager

* Sinopec’s oil and gas trading arm Unipec is among the sellers in delivery - ShFE

* Foreign investors accounted for 15 pct of total open interests in crude oil futures compared with 5 pct in May - Shanghai Futures Exchange

* Total delivery of crude oil against Sept contract was worth 293 million yuan ($42.84 million), ShFE said ($1 = 6.8396 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

