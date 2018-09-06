FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 6, 2018 / 2:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-China securities regulator issues draft rule revisions on share buybacks

2 Min Read

(Adds more details on rules)

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator on Thursday released draft revisions of company rules that it said were aimed at expediting share buybacks by listed companies.

In a statement on its website, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said the proposed rule revision would broaden the circumstances under which companies are able to buy back shares, and would simplify the procedure for these buybacks.

The draft rules were published for public comments at a time when China’s stock market has taken a hammering amid concerns over economic slowdown and the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index has tumbled 18 percent so far this year.

Share buybacks would reduce equity supplies and typically tends to bolster stock prices.

CSRC said that under current rules, companies are allowed to buy back shares under circumstances that are “relatively narrow”, and the procedure is “not simple enough”, which discourages firms from conducting buybacks.

Under the draft rules, a listed company can buy back shares when it feels the move can help maintain its credibility and protect shareholder interests, such as in employee incentive plans, or convertible bond issuance schemes. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.