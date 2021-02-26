China securities regulator publishes corporate bond trading measures

Feb 26 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator on Friday published new supervision measures for trading of corporate bonds, implementing a registration system and clarifying issuance conditions for public offerings.

In a briefing, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said the new rules eliminate a mandatory requirement of credit ratings for corporate bonds and said it would strictly prohibit actions that harm bondholder rights such as debt evasion and improper issuance. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and the Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)