China's securities regulator urges closer cooperation among global watchdogs

SHANGHAI, June 10 (Reuters) - China’s top securities regulator said on Thursday that Chinese companies are free to choose their listing locations, while calling for closer cooperation among global watchdogs.

Yi Huiman, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), also encouraged relevant international institutions to improve effectiveness of commodity price discovery, in moves that he said would help ensure stability and safety of the global supply chain. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)