2 days ago
China cyber authority says Baidu, Tencent, Weibo platforms under investigation
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 11, 2017 / 3:09 AM / 2 days ago

China cyber authority says Baidu, Tencent, Weibo platforms under investigation

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's top cyber authority said on Friday it is investigating several of China's most popular internet platforms over breaches of cyber laws.

The investigation includes China's most popular social media platforms, Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat and Weibo Corp, as well as Baidu Inc's forum site Tieba.

The Cyberspace Administration of China accuses the sites of failing to remove violent and obscene content, as well as terrorism content and false news, according to local regulations. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Neil Fullick)

