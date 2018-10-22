FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Super Micro to review chips in light of media report on hacking

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc said on Monday it will review its semiconductor chips to find any proof of malicious hardware as alleged by a recent media report.

"Despite the lack of any proof that a malicious hardware chip exists, we are undertaking a complicated and time-consuming review to further address the article," it said in a letter to its customers, dated Oct. 18. (bit.ly/2OGke4c)

In early October, Bloomberg cited 17 unidentified sources from intelligence agencies and businesses that claimed Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by about 30 companies and multiple U.S. government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)

