Britain joins allies in condemning Chinese government for hacking

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was joining allies in holding the Chinese government responsible for a global hacking campaign targeting commercial secrets in Europe, Asia and the United States.

The hacking was conducted by a group known as APT 10, which was acting on behalf of China’s Ministry of State Security, the government said in a statement.

“This campaign shows that elements of the Chinese government are not upholding the commitments China made directly to the UK in a 2015 bilateral agreement,” the statement said.