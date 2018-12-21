China denies economic espionage charges from U.S., allies

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it is resolutely opposed to accusations from the United States and other allies criticising China for economic espionage, urging Washington to withdraw its accusations.

The United States should also withdraw charges against two Chinese citizens, the ministry said, adding that China had never participated in or supported any stealing of commercial secrets.

Britain, Australia and New Zealand joined the United States in slamming China over what they called a global campaign of cyber-enabled commercial intellectual property theft, signalling growing global coordination against the practice. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Zhang Min and Philip Wen Editing by Paul Tait)