U.S., allies to condemn China for economic espionage -Washington Post

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The United States and more than a dozen allies are expected on Thursday to condemn China for efforts to steal other countries’ trade secrets and technologies and to compromise government computers, the Washington Post reported.

The U.S. Justice Department is expected later in the day to unveil criminal charges against hackers affiliated with China’s main intelligence service for an alleged cyber-spying campaign targeting U.S. and other countries’ networks. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)