FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China sets terms for $2 billion global sovereign bond issue
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Breakingviews
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 1:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

China sets terms for $2 billion global sovereign bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China’s ministry of finance has issued price guidance for a two-tranche sovereign bond issue in the global debt market, expected to raise $2 billion.

A term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday showed pricing on the 5-year tranche in the sovereign’s first offshore bond offering since 2004 has been indicated at 30-40 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries. The 10-year tranche is indicated at 40-50 bps above.

Bank of China, Bank of Communications, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank , CICC,Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC, Standard Chartered Bank, have been hired to manage the deal. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.