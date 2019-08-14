Financial Services and Real Estate
China's central bank sells 30 bln yuan bills in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China issued 30 billion yuan ($4.27 billion) of offshore bills in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in a statement.

The 20 billion yuan three-month tranche was priced with a coupon of 2.9%, while the 10 billion yuan one-year tranche was sold at 2.95%, the HKMA said in a statement published on the Hong Kong government’s website on Wednesday afternoon.

The central bank announced plans to issue these bills last week, just a day after the yuan weakened past the key 7 per dollar level amid fresh U.S. tariff threats, and as Washington labelled China a currency manipulator.

$1 = 7.0209 Chinese yuan Reporting by Noah Sin and Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong

