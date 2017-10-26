FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orders for rare $2 bln China sovereign bond issue top $20 bln - bankers
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
In China's new leadership, few women
China Party Congress 2017
In China's new leadership, few women
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 8:36 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Orders for rare $2 bln China sovereign bond issue top $20 bln - bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A rare sovereign bond issue from China has attracted orders in excess of $20 billion ahead of its pricing later on Thursday, banking sources said, as global investors scramble for a part of the $2 billion deal.

The sovereign’s first offshore bond offering since 2004 has a 5-year and a 10-year tranche, each of $1 billion. Bankers said orders so far were evenly split between the two tranches.

Bank of China, Bank of Communications , Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, CICC,Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC, Standard Chartered Bank, have been hired to manage the deal. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.