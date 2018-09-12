FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
September 12, 2018 / 3:43 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

REFILE-S&P downgrades seven Chinese LGFVs

2 Min Read

(Adds dropped words “to BB-“ in 7th bullet)

SHANGHAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday that it had lowered the long-term issuer credit ratings of seven Chinese local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) by one notch.

The company said the downgrades “reflect the gradual weakening of their roles and links with their local-government parents.”

The changes included:

- Chongqing Nan’an Urban Construction & Development (Group), from BBB+ to BBB

- Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction & Investment Group Co. Ltd, from BBB+ to BBB

- Tianjin Infrastructure Construction & Investment Group Co. Ltd., from A- to BBB+

- Wuxi Construction and Development Investment Co. Ltd. from BBB+ to BBB

- Yangzhou Urban Construction State-owned Assets Holding (Group) Co. Ltd, from BBB to BBB-

- Changsha Pilot Investment Holdings Co. Ltd, from BBB- to BB+

- Zhenjiang Transportation Industry Group Co. Ltd from BB to BB-.

The rating agency also lowered its outlook for Zhenjiang Transportation to negative. It maintained stable outlooks on the other six LGFVs.

In additiona, S&P lowered its issue rating by one notch on the senior unsecured notes issued or guaranteed by the seven LGFVs. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.