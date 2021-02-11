China's finance ministry asks Deloitte for internal investigation after whistleblower allegations

Feb 11 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Finance said on Thursday it has asked Deloitte, one of the world’s “Big Four” accounting firms, to conduct an internal investigation, after an employee anonymously alleged auditing violations.

An employee at the firm sent a 55-page PowerPoint presentation to every employee’s email alleging auditing violations in China, citing incidences involving New York-listed companies, according to a Caixin report on Tuesday.

The ministry said in an official notice on its website that it takes the allegations very seriously and immediately called a meeting with the auditor’s leadership.

Deloitte could not immediately be reached for comment.

The ministry plans to work together with other authorities and will investigate the allegations in the slides, it said.

An approach of “zero tolerance” will be adopted and violations will be dealt with in accordance with the law.