China's Zhengzhou exchange seeks feedback on thermal coal options

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) -

* China’s Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said in a statement on Monday evening it is seeking public opinion for its thermal coal options contract.

* The Zhengzhou exchange listed some specifications for the contract, but did not say when it would be launched.

* The Zhengzhou exchange currently has five options contracts for its products: white sugar, cotton, purified terephthalic acid, methanol and rapeseed meal, which was launched in mid-January.

* In commodity derivatives trading, options give the buyer the right, but not obligation, to buy or sell a futures position at a specified price.