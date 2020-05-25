Financials
May 25, 2020 / 10:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Zhengzhou exchange seeks feedback on thermal coal options

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) -

* China’s Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said in a statement on Monday evening it is seeking public opinion for its thermal coal options contract.

* The Zhengzhou exchange listed some specifications for the contract, but did not say when it would be launched.

* The Zhengzhou exchange currently has five options contracts for its products: white sugar, cotton, purified terephthalic acid, methanol and rapeseed meal, which was launched in mid-January.

* In commodity derivatives trading, options give the buyer the right, but not obligation, to buy or sell a futures position at a specified price. (Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below