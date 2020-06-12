China sets launch dates for six new types of commodities options

BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) -

* China’s securities regulator on Friday announced the launch dates for six new types of commodities options - including thermal coal, zinc and aluminium - to be traded on exchanges in the country.

* Trading in thermal coal options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange will begin on June 30, the China Securities Regulatory commission said on its website.

* Polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride and linear low-density polyethylene options will be traded on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange from July 6, it added.

* Aluminium and zinc options will begin trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange on Aug. 10.

* In commodity derivatives trading, options give the buyer the right, but not obligation, to buy or sell a futures position at a specified price. (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by David Evans)