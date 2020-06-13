CORRECTED-China sets launch dates for six new types of commodities options

(Corrects 2nd bullet to show coal options will be traded on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, not the Dalian Exchange; corrects 3rd bullet to show the PP, PVC and LLDPE options will be traded on the Dalian Exchange, not the Zhengzhou Exchange)

BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) -

* China’s securities regulator on Friday announced the launch dates for six new types of commodities options - including thermal coal, zinc and aluminium - to be traded on exchanges in the country.

* Trading in thermal coal options on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange will begin on June 30, the China Securities Regulatory commission said on its website.

* Polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) options will be traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange from July 6, it added.

* Aluminium and zinc options will begin trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange on Aug. 10.

* In commodity derivatives trading, options give the buyer the right, but not obligation, to buy or sell a futures position at a specified price. (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by David Evans)