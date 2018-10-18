FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 18, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Zinc, lead, other metals debut trading on Shanghai physical platform

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* A total of 41 transactions were made on cash-settled lead, zinc, tin and nickel futures warrants in their trading debut on Thursday, the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) said in a statement

* Total volume reached 252 million yuan ($36.3 million), it said

* Chalco, Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group, Sinosteel , Trafigura and Mercuria were among the 44 companies that transacted using the platform

* The bourse said it will add more products into the standard warrants trading platform and will look into launching non-standard warrants trading and over-the-counter derivatives in order to meet market demand

* ShFE started trading copper and aluminium futures warrants in May ($1 = 6.9364 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.