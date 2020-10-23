UPDATE 2-China to launch long awaited international copper futures on Nov. 19

* Contract will trade on Shanghai International Energy Exchange

* Launch will create more arbitrage opportunities - LME chief (Adds details on other copper contracts in para 4, comments from LME chief executive in paras 5-7)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday it had approved an international copper futures contract for launch on Nov. 19, in a move that will give foreign investors access to trading in the world’s top consumer of the metal.

Gao Li, a spokeswoman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission, announced the launch date for the contract, which will be traded on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), at a weekly news briefing.

The contract has been much awaited by foreign investors looking to hedge exposure in China. The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), which owns the INE, has a domestic copper contract but it is not accessible to foreign market participants.

The international copper pricing benchmark is the London Metal Exchange (LME) contract, which is denominated in dollars, while CME Group has a copper contract in the United States.

Speaking to Reuters on Thursday, LME Chief Executive Matt Chamberlain welcomed the addition of another contract.

“It’s good for the market to have a wide range of contracts to trade and arbitrage,” he said, referring to the practice where investors seek to take advantage of differences in prices on two or more platforms.

“We do well out of the arbitrage business and the fact that there is now going to be a third (international) contract can only be a good thing,” Chamberlain added.

The INE published a draft of the copper contract on its website last week, seeking public feedback. The quoted price will be in yuan, but will exclude tax and customs duty since delivery will be into bonded warehouses.

The INE said on Wednesday it would hold two weeks of mock trading for the new contract from Oct. 26 to Nov. 6.

China’s copper imports in the first nine months of 2020 rose 41% from a year earlier to 4.99 million tonnes, more than the whole of 2019, as the economy quickly rebounds from the coronavirus crisis.

China has so far internationalised five commodities futures contracts as part of its ambitions to become a commodities pricing power: crude oil, TSR 20 rubber, low-sulphur fuel oil, iron ore purified terephthalic acid (PTA). (Reporting by Jenny Su and Emily Chow; Additional reporting by Pratima Desai and Eric Onstad in London; writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Mark Potter and Kim Coghill)