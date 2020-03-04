Financials
March 4, 2020 / 11:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Dalian exchange adjusts trading limits, margins for egg futures

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Reuters) -

* China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange said in a statement on Wednesday that it would adjust the trading limits and margins for its egg futures contract for May and June deliveries from trade settlement on March 6 onwards.

* For the May delivery contract, trading limits and margins will be adjusted to 7% and 9%, respectively. The previous trading limits and margins were set at 5% and 7%, respectively.

* For the June delivery contract, its trading limit will be adjusted to 6% from 5%, while its trading margin will be maintained at 7%.

* The most-actively traded egg contract closed up 0.5% at 3,473 yuan ($501.68) per tonne on Wednesday.

* China’s Dalian egg futures contract have seen volatility in trading since the coronavirus outbreak over demand concerns. ($1 = 6.9228 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Emily Chow)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below