China's Dalian exchange adjusts trading limits, margins for egg futures

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Reuters) -

* China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange said in a statement on Wednesday that it would adjust the trading limits and margins for its egg futures contract for May and June deliveries from trade settlement on March 6 onwards.

* For the May delivery contract, trading limits and margins will be adjusted to 7% and 9%, respectively. The previous trading limits and margins were set at 5% and 7%, respectively.

* For the June delivery contract, its trading limit will be adjusted to 6% from 5%, while its trading margin will be maintained at 7%.

* The most-actively traded egg contract closed up 0.5% at 3,473 yuan ($501.68) per tonne on Wednesday.

* China’s Dalian egg futures contract have seen volatility in trading since the coronavirus outbreak over demand concerns. ($1 = 6.9228 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Emily Chow)