UPDATE 1-China's Dalian live hog futures slide as trading kicks off

* Dalian live hog futures Sept contract falls 8%

* Increasing pork output, weak demand to pressure prices - analyst (Updates with analyst comment, background)

SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China’s new live hog futures contract fell at the open in its trading debut on Friday morning on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The front-month September contract was last down 8% at 28,215 yuan ($4,362.31) per tonne, versus its listing price of 30,680 yuan.

China, the world’s largest consumer and producer of pork, is the second market globally to trade a mainstream live hog futures contract after the United States. It is also China’s first live-animal physical-delivery contract.

“The pork cycle is expected to go down with increased supply,” said Wang Dan, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China, referring to pork’s cyclical price movement based on output.

She added that a weaker recovery in consumption on the back of higher unemployment also weighed on the outlook for prices.

The live hog futures launch comes at a crucial time for the pork industry in China, which has a huge appetite for the meat that is a staple in local cuisine. Hog herds across China were wiped out after an African swine fever outbreak in 2018 killed millions of pigs, disrupting pork supplies and sending prices to record highs.

Chinese hog producers are now rebuilding the country’s herd by setting up huge, modern breeding facilities, though pork supply would require a longer recovery time due to the new herd’s low quality.

China slaughters around 700 million pigs annually and produces more than 50 million tonnes of pork – about half of global output.