UPDATE 2-China's Dalian live hog futures slump 10% on debut

* Dalian live hog Sept futures contract falls 10% at midday

* Increasing pork output, weak demand to pressure prices - analysts (Updates with comments, background, chart)

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China’s live hog futures tumbled in their debut on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, with analysts attributing the sell-off to the contract’s high listing price and as expectations of increasing supply weigh on prices.

The front-month September contract was last down 10% at 27,610 yuan ($4,271.28) per tonne on Friday versus its listing price of 30,680 yuan.

Open interest and trading volume stood at 15,720 and 61,923 lots, respectively, at midday. In comparison, Dalian’s most active contract for soymeal, a key pig feed ingredient, registered open interest and trading volumes of 2.45 million and 1.7 million lots.

China, the world’s largest consumer and producer of pork, is the second market globally to trade a mainstream live hog futures contract after the United States. It is also China’s first live-animal physical-delivery contract.

“The pork cycle is expected to go down with increased supply,” said Wang Dan, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China, referring to pork’s cyclical price movement based on output.

She added that weaker recovery in consumer demand due to higher unemployment also weighed on prices.

The live hog futures launch, about a decade in the making, comes at a crucial time for the pork industry in China, which has a huge appetite for the meat that is a staple in local cuisine. Hog herds across China were wiped out after an African swine fever outbreak in 2018 killed millions of pigs, disrupting pork supplies and sending prices to record highs.

Cashing in on high prices, Chinese hog producers are now rebuilding the country’s herd by setting up huge, modern breeding facilities.

One such producer, New Hope Liuhe, said it will “actively participate in hog futures trading to avoid risks and help stabilise business,” adding that the contract’s listing will help China’s hog industry standardise products.

The company, along with industry peers including Muyuan Foods and Wens Foodstuff Group, has also received regulatory approval to be a delivery warehouse.

“Successfully setting up the delivery warehouse will make our hedging possible,” said Li Qing, head manager of New Hope Liuhe’s hog futures project.

China slaughters around 700 million pigs annually and produces more than 50 million tonnes of pork – about half of global output.

For a FACTBOX on details of live hog futures contract, please click on

($1 = 6.4641 Chinese yuan)