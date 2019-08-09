Shanghai exchange issues draft rules for stainless steel futures

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) on Friday issued draft rules for its upcoming stainless steel futures contract

* Trading will be in lots of five tonnes of 304-2B stainless steel cold-rolled coil plate, the exchange said in a statement on its website

* The trading limit has provisionally been set at 4%

* ShFE previously said it would launch stainless steel futures by the end of 2019

* The draft is open for public feedback until Aug. 20, the exchange said (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly)