Shanghai exchange issues draft rules for stainless steel futures

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) -
* The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) on Friday issued draft rules for its upcoming stainless steel futures contract
* Trading will be in lots of five tonnes of 304-2B stainless steel cold-rolled coil plate, the exchange said in a statement on its website
* The trading limit has provisionally been set at 4%
* ShFE previously said it would launch stainless steel futures by the end of 2019
* The draft is open for public feedback until Aug. 20, the exchange said (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly)