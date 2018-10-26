FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 9:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Shanghai exchange to start pulp futures trading on Nov 26

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) said on Friday it would start trading pulp futures on Nov. 26 after receiving approval for the launch from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The ShFE, one of China’s major commodities exchanges, has already launched a new bonded fuel oil futures contract this year, while its subsidiary bourse, the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, rolled out a long-awaited crude oil futures contract in March. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

