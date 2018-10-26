Shanghai exchange to start pulp futures trading on Nov 26

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) said on Friday it would start trading pulp futures on Nov. 26 after receiving approval for the launch from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The ShFE, one of China’s major commodities exchanges, has already launched a new bonded fuel oil futures contract this year, while its subsidiary bourse, the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, rolled out a long-awaited crude oil futures contract in March. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)