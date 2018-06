BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) said on Tuesday that China’s securities regulator had approved the launch of technically specified rubber (TSR) 20 futures on the exchange.

The contract will have the same trading policies as Shanghai’s crude oil futures, meaning foreign investors will be allowed to trade, ShFE said in a statement, although no launch date for the rubber futures was given. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Stephen Coates)