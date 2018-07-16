China's Shanghai exchange launches new fuel oil contract

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) -

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) launched 380-centistoke bonded fuel oil contract on Monday, the exchange said in a press release

* Trading volume of the futures by market close reached 59,658 lots, at 1.8 billion yuan ($269.80 million), according to the exchange

* Sinopec and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) among other oil and chemical majors have participated in the trading, the release said

* The 380-centistoke bonded fuel oil contract was China’s second bonded energy futures after the March launch of crude oil futures on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), a ShFE subsidiary. ($1 = 6.6715 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly, editing by Louise Heavens)