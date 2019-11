BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange has been given approval to begin trading of soda ash futures from Dec. 6, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The Zhengzhou bourse’s deputy general manager, Wang Xiaoming, said last month it would speed up preparations to launch trading in soda ash, a chemical used in oil refining and metallurgy, as well as coffee and peanut futures. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Jan Harvey)