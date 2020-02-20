China's Shanghai exchange completes first stainless steel delivery

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) -

* China’s Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Thursday it had successfully completed the first physical delivery of its stainless steel futures contract amid supply chain disruptions linked to a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

* The delivery was of 1,860 tonnes of metal and had a contract value of 24.46 million yuan ($3.5 million).

* The companies involved in the settlement are Beibuwan New Materials Co. Ltd, Wuxi Taiming New Materials Co. Ltd and Xiamen International Trade.

* The front-month February 2020 stainless steel contract debuted on the Shanghai exchange last September at 15,575 yuan per tonne. The March contract closed at 13,340 yuan per tonne on Thursday.

* China’s economy has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 2,100 and disrupted production. A stainless steel joint venture of Jiangsu Shagang and South Korea’s POSCO on Thursday shut down its production for one week. ($1 = 7.0185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Emily Chow in Shanghai and Min Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Jan Harvey)